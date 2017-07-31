Numsa says it pays its staff 'every 25th of the month‚ without fail'
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has dismissed reports that it has given its backing to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the ANC's leadership race.
The former member of the Cosatu federation on Monday also took issue with a leaked letter reported on last week by the Business Day newspaper.
The leaked letter contained a series of allegations‚ including that Numsa was in dire financial straits and may have to retrench staff.
"...Numsa and its leadership are being attacked because they have consistently championed a socialist working class ideological position‚ against the neoliberal agenda‚" Numsa said in a statement on Monday.
"Furthermore‚ Numsa is hated because it has taken up the failure of the ANC-led alliance to address the property question‚ which is a result of the negotiated settlement‚ and this failure is shielded and protected by South Africa’s bourgeois constitution."
Numsa's financial woes include suffering a budget deficit over the past two years and owing the taxman R20-million‚ Business Day reported.
Furthermore‚ members allege that Numsa had used a R500-million reserve fund set up by the previous leadership.
Numsa on Monday confirmed that it had dipped into its strike fund to pay salaries‚ but said it did so after a resolution of its central committee.
"Like with any trade union‚ the income of the union is dependent on subscriptions. It is common knowledge that Numsa has seen plant closures thus reducing its income. In the MEIBC (Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council) we have lost millions in income per annum from the Collective Bargaining Levy (CBL)‚ since 2012 which‚ in the past was used for collective bargaining and strikes as prescribed by the law‚" the union said in a statement.
"As it was no longer available to the union‚ all these activities were entirely dependent on union members’ dues. In these conditions generating deficits rather than surpluses occurs. We are proud to report that‚ irrespective of our cash-flow challenges‚ we have paid Numsa staff every 25th of the month‚ without fail."
As for its favoured candidate in the ANC leadership race‚ Numsa said: ".... As Numsa we can speak for ourselves. Secondly‚ as the Numsa leadership‚ we retain the right to freely decide to meet anyone who wants to talk to us."
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP