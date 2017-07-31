The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has dismissed reports that it has given its backing to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the ANC's leadership race.

The former member of the Cosatu federation on Monday also took issue with a leaked letter reported on last week by the Business Day newspaper.

The leaked letter contained a series of allegations‚ including that Numsa was in dire financial straits and may have to retrench staff.

"...Numsa and its leadership are being attacked because they have consistently championed a socialist working class ideological position‚ against the neoliberal agenda‚" Numsa said in a statement on Monday.