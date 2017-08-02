“What have you done to my son? Tell me what you have done to my son?”

These were the words of Victor Mlotshwa’s mother who bolted into the High Court sitting in Middelburg on Wednesday just moments after her son rushed out in tears‚ unable to contain himself during his testimony.

Mlotshwa’s mother‚ who is also due to give testimony‚ had been sitting outside the court when her son testified how he had feared for his life when two men picked up on the side of the road‚ assaulted him forced him into a coffin‚ threatening to burn him in it.

The attack happened on August 17 2016 at the JM DE Boerdery farm near the Komati Power Station.

“Accused number two (Theo Jackson) unloaded a coffin from his bakkie. I was so scared. I didn’t know what to say. He opened the coffin. That is when accused one (Willem Oosthuizen) told me that should I run away he will shoot me‚” Mlotshwa said through an interpreter.