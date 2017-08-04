A small business owner has been given a dressing down for accusing a client on Facebook of late payment after ordering a consignment of uniforms.

Chris Lessing‚ a supplier to the hospitality industry‚ accused a three-star game lodge in Bloemfontein of being shoddy about settling a bill of R12,000 for security guard uniforms. His post appeared on the public group‚ Bloemfontein Businesses - Bad and Non-payers!!!!

The lodge mentioned in the social media post was not the same business that had ordered uniforms – although they were linked for security guards and went to court to interdict Lessing from posting messages on social media that would harm its reputation.

Bad mouthing someone on social media can have serious consequences‚ noted the high court judge‚ Johann Daffue‚ in Bloemfontein in a ruling handed down on the matter last week.