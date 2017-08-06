Allegations about a senior police officer from the Presidential Protection Unit being caught with stolen jewellery have been dismissed as fake news by the South African Police Service.

The story‚ which was posted on "Global News 360.com" suggests that a house belonging to a major-general was raided by a "national team" and that a friend and an associate of the high-ranking officer were arrested.

The same story went on further to say that a statement confirming the search‚ arrest and seizure of goods was issued by the Acting National Commissioner.

“The South African Police Service refutes all the claims made in the said article and labels them as false and misleading. Such misinformation is irresponsible‚ unacceptable and demeaning to the Major General‚ the Acting National Commissioner and the SAPS in its entirety and it should be condemned in the strongest possible way.

“It is clear that this has been a deliberate attempt to discredit the senior officer‚” said national police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

He said that social media was a helpful medium for both the community and the police.

“However‚ the hoaxes‚ fake news and the dissemination of false information which we have experienced of late not only sows panic among our communities but also wastes the police's time and resources.

“Whilst state resources are being utilised to verify and investigate hoaxes‚ the police are being diverted from performing their constitutionally mandated duties of preventing‚ detecting and combating crime and this is an untenable situation‚” Naidoo said.

“Just as in the event of a person laying a false criminal charge‚ those spreading false information through social media‚ leading to crimes being committed or the fruitless use of state resources‚ will be investigated and prosecuted or subjected to civil litigation to recover police expenses‚” he stated.