Family ties cost worker his job

07 August 2017 - 06:01 By Dave Chambers
A long-serving City of Cape Town employee has been fired for failing to disclose that his wife and brother were on the council's list of approved contractors.

Frank Herwels, 55, was initially reinstated after appealing to the local government bargaining council. But the Labour Court ruled on August 2 that the arbitrator got it wrong.

Judge Anton Steenkamp said Herwels' dismissal after 29 years with the city council was fair. His long service did not diminish the grave misconduct.

Herwels was a technician in the Elsies River housing maintenance unit when his brother, Robert, did work worth R285, 000. He failed to declare his interest in a construction company owned by his wife, Desiree. 

