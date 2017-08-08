Joburg bus services are on halt because of community-led protests that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday ahead of the motion of no confidence vote in parliament.

Metrobus hopes to resume services later today if the protests clear up.

“Our buses are operational in other parts of Joburg except for the South Jo’burg‚ in Soweto and surrounding areas‚ Turffontein and Rosettenville. The decision was taken because of the protests that started in the early morning with roads blocked. With our past experience‚ we decided to put the safety of our commuters‚ drivers and buses first.

“We are hoping to resume services in the suspended areas if the situation gets better‚” said Nkosinathi Nkabinde‚ Metrobus spokesperson.

According to Benny Makgoga‚ Rea Vaya spokesperson‚ all their buses might be suspended for the rest of the day.

“We have temporarily suspended the operation of our buses. We are not sure if we will work today. The safety of our drivers and facilities is not guaranteed when roads are blocked with rocks and tires. We suspect the afternoon might be worse because of the voting in parliament for the motion of no confidence. It might get tense‚ so we cannot confirm if we will have buses‚” said Makgoga.

Rea Vaya says that it has effectively communicated the changes with commuters.

“We told our commuters about the changes in the early hours through radio stations‚ social media and the national broadcaster‚” Makgoga said.

Where the protests are in Gauteng: