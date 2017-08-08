South Africa

Mass protests flare up across Gauteng

08 August 2017 - 07:19 By Matthew Savides
Protest action in Protea Glen on 8 August 2017.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

Protests broke out across Gauteng on Tuesday morning ahead of the no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.

Bus services were disrupted by blockades‚ hours ahead of the crucial vote in parliament. 

"Rea Vaya buses are not operating this morning due to road blockages in Soweto.Passengers will be updated on the situation during the day‚" the bus operator tweeted.

Putco buses were reportedly also affected by the strike action.

Commuters expressed their frustration on social media.

Johannesburg metro police shared this video.

According to reports‚ community-led protests were under way in Turffontein‚ Benoni‚ Protea Glen‚ Centurion‚ Dobsonville‚ GaRankuwa‚ Braamfontein‚ Zandspruit‚ Diepkloof‚ Rosettenville‚ Mamelodi‚ Atteridgeville and Soshanguve‚ among other places.

Roads affected included:

- The N12 near the Avalon cemetry‚- The Soweto motoway‚- Chris Hani Drive‚- Reverend Frederick S. Modise Drive‚- Bolani street‚- Harry Meyer road in Booysens‚- Rifle Range‚ and the following streets in the Johannesburg inner city- Mandela Bridge‚- the corner of Biccard and de Korte‚- corner of Jorissen and De Beer‚- Beyers Naude drive near Zandspruit‚- the R562 and R55 near Olivernhoutbosch‚- the Golden Highway‚- Westlake and Mainreef Road‚- Elias Motsoaledi and Mainreef Road.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar said officers had their hands full attending to action in multiple locations.

"It's said that [the protests] are linked to the vote of no confidence‚" said Minnaar.

His colleague‚ Edna Mamonyane‚ said the protests appeared coordinated.

"There are no protesters in the various locations. They are blockading the roads the rocks and with burning tyres and then moving on to the next location‚" she said.

Mamonyane said a bakkie laden with rocks and tyres was confiscated by police in Soweto‚ but the occupants ran away before they could be arrested.

