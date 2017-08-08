Former President Thabo Mbeki says there is still hope that South Africa can be saved from the crisis that it is currently facing.

In a statement released by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation on Tuesday‚ the former president said South Africa should look at general challenges not simply as a crisis but as a possible opportunity to redirect the country from a “destructive trajectory and to what is inimical to the historic mission of the liberation‚ to a country that our Constitution promise”.

“There is a genuine hope that our country will be saved from the brink. Such hope is inspired by the active citizenry through their various formations‚ who are continuously making their voices heard against the abuse of power‚ abuse of resource‚ threats to our sovereignty and the Constitutional order‚” he said.

Mbeki said the decision by the Speaker‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to properly follow both the Court’s injunction and Constitutional dictates‚ owed much to renewed levels of activism in the country.