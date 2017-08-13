More than 100 people arrested for the possession of dagga have had their prosecutions put on hold‚ while the case to have the laws banning dagga struck down is ongoing.

Those with a stay of prosecution preventing a conviction for dagga possession include people in their sixties‚ students and people using cannabis oil for medical reasons.

Johannesburg residents Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke have asked the Pretoria High court to rule that the laws limiting the adult use and sale of dagga are unconstitutional. The case is being heard until August 25 and then is likely to be postponed until next year for completion.

Until this case is finalised people arrested for using dagga can ask the high court for a stay of prosecution to prevent conviction.

This is done using some of the case documents of Clarke and Stobbs‚ who have a stay of prosecution themselves.