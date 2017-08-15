A church organisation has set out to be a peacemaker between mining companies and the communities where they operate.

The Bench Marks Foundation‚ which is backed by the South African Council of Churches and other faith bodies‚ wants to offer an independent problem-solving service.

“We have been saying to the industry that there is a big problem between mines and communities‚” said foundation director John Capel.

“Two things are needed. Communities need access to specialist expertise when it comes to mining‚ especially on things such as environmental and social impact assessments.

“Communities also lack access to social justice‚ so we have recommended building an independent grievance mechanism based on the United Nations global principles on business and human rights.”