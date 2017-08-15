The wheels of justice must be fast tracked for victims of the tragedy at Marikana‚ Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the tragedy that left 34 miners dead and at least 70 injured when police opened fire during a mining strike‚ following a week of heightened tensions‚ the organisation asked why no one has been prosecuted and why compensation has not been awarded to the families of the dead and those injured.

“The tragedy of the Marikana killings is compounded by the shocking fact that no one responsible for the bloodshed has yet been held accountable‚” said Shenilla Mohamed‚ executive director of Amnesty International South Africa.