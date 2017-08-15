The legal owner of the gun used to kill a primary school teacher in full view of pupils on Monday‚ allegedly by her husband‚ is in hot water.

Kate Chiloane‚ 30‚ was allegedly shot by her husband who later shot himself dead at their home. The incident happened at Sedibasathutho primary school near Bushbuckridge.

Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday they are investigating how her husband had the weapon in his possession.

"A 36-year-old man‚ believed to be the legal owner of a firearm that was used by Vusi Mdluli (40) to shoot and kill his wife before committing suicide‚ will appearing at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court today‚" the SAPS said in a statement.

The gun owner was arrested late Monday and is facing a negligent handling of a firearm charge.

"Police are still investigating how his firearm ended up in Mdluli's hands."

Mdluli is alleged to have accosted‚ shot and killed 30-year-old Kate Chiloane at the school where she was a teacher.

After the shooting‚ Mdluli fled the scene to his house where he was later found dead with a gunshot wound.