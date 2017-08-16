The SABC 8 followed in the footsteps of former public protector Thuli Madonsela when they received an award for bravery.

The Guardian of Governance Award is given annually to “those who uphold the prescripts of good governance and display remarkable ethical behaviour”.

This year’s recipients‚ unveiled on Tuesday at the Southern Africa Internal Audit Conference in Sandton‚ were the eight SABC journalists who were fired after “openly protesting changes to the broadcaster’s editorial policy — and who were victimised‚ had their lives threatened and were even shot at”.

Busisiwe Ntuli‚ Lukhanyo Calata‚ Thandeka Gqubule‚ Foeta Krige‚ Krivani Pillay‚ Jacques Steenkamp‚ Vuyo Mvoko‚ now a senior news anchor with eNCA‚ and the late Suna Venter were fired by the public broadcaster in 2016 for defying a new editorial policy which prohibited the airing of violent service-delivery protests.

The Labour Court overruled their axing‚ forcing the SABC to reinstate them‚ but they soon became the victims of a campaign of intimidation and violence.

Venter‚ a 32-year-old radio producer‚ died of stress cardiomyopathy — also known as broken heart syndrome — which is caused by trauma and unnatural stress.

TV reporter Calata said it was “both humbling and an honour” to be recognised by the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa.

“We in the media will always be under attack. So we need to be vigilant and take deliberate steps to defend the freedom of the media because‚ in effect‚ we are defending democracy‚” he said.