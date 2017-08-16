The on-site training of teachers in the foundation phase of schooling has resulted in a 40% improvement in reading in the Setswana language in early grades at selected schools in North West.

This finding is contained in the result of an evaluation conducted by the Department of Basic Education of a number of interventions to improve reading outcomes in 230 no-fee schools in North West.

One of the biggest educational challenges facing the country is the high number of children who do not learn to read in the early years of schooling.

Evidence shows that weak reading foundations are the major root cause of weak academic achievement later in school and the subsequent dropping out of school among 16 to 18-year-olds in South Africa.

The project‚ known as the Early Grade Reading Study‚ was designed to determine which‚ if any‚ of the three interventions improved learners’ reading outcomes in their home language‚ Setwana.