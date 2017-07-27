Parents owe their children a realistic assessment of SA

Many in attendance read that chapter. It says that the forces that destroyed African universities are pulsing through our campuses as well. Underfunding by the government, chronic instability and state interference. We are not exceptional and our frame of reference is not the Oxbridge system, but the postcolonial African university.

But that chapter also says that we have been to the brink before. That ordinary citizens stood up against the might of the apartheid regime and prevented the much-anticipated bloodbath that some political scientists foretold in the late 1980s.

It took the leadership of Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk- yes, both of them - to turn us away from the abyss. We can do it again with a new government, new leadership and a popular uprising that says "enough is enough".

But without citizen action don't expect a different outcome at our top universities.

What would you do if you were minister of education? Firstly, that is not going to happen; so relax, comrades. What I can say is that I would put most of the money into preschool and foundation-phase education rather than universities.

Make all children competent in numeracy and literacy and already we broaden the base of those who benefit from a good basic education.

Then I would license teachers - make sure everyone is competent to teach. College or university certificates tell you nothing given the wide variation in quality across the system and the fact that most schools are stuck with teachers who were employed decades ago without ever being assessed for competence.

Small wonder that some children in one part of the school system know more maths than teachers in another, as one of our top researchers recently demonstrated.

What can we do to make a difference? A leadership guru I know has a smart and crisp response to such questions: lead from where you are. Do what you can with the resources you have to change the lives of those around you. The best use of your money is to support the education of a poor child and see through this investment as if he were your own.