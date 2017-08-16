Justice Project: Tshwane taxi protest ‘both unfortunate and misguided’

The Justice Project SA on Wednesday expressed concern over the issues raised by the taxi industry in Tshwane in their protest which wreaked havoc in the capital city.

The taxi industry embarked on an illegal strike on Wednesday complaining about law enforcement officers fining them which then prevent them from renewing their licences and professional driving permits.

JPSA said the protest is both unfortunate and misguided and showed “how little people know about the AARTO Act (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) which has been in force in Tshwane for more than nine years.

“An infringement notice issued in terms of the AARTO Act is subject to the so-called adjudication procedure which is prescribed in Chapter III of the AARTO Act which in turn caters for a ‘courtesy letter’ and an ‘enforcement order’ after prescribed periods after the service of an infringement notice has lapsed.