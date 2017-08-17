Four senior managers of embattled waste management firm EnviroServ have been criminally charged in their personal capacity over the malodour emanating from the Shongweni landfill site.

Chief executive Dean Thompson‚ coastal operations manager Clive Kidd and group technical director Esme Gaumbalt appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Treatment and disposal specialist Dr Johan Schoonraad‚ also listed on the charge sheet‚ was ill and could not attend.

As the trio sat in the dock‚ Shongweni residents who have long decried the foul smell coming from the dump‚ sat side by side with staff from EnviroServ‚ who arrived at court to stage a counter protest.