The mother of Zestah September‚ who was murdered and burnt by her boyfriend‚ SANDF soldier Zwelabantu Ngubeni‚ on Thursday painted a grim picture of how the family’s life had forever been altered by her death.

“I have two girls. One suffered from depression and ended up losing her job. The second one is in varsity. She hasn’t got a boyfriend. She can’t stand boyfriends after what happened to her sister‚” said Mono September.

Asked how she felt about Ngubeni‚ who has since been convicted of her daughter’s murder‚ the grieving mother’s voice broke as she uttered: “He is an animal.”