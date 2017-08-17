Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will be meeting with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu and other relevant stakeholders on Friday to discuss the oncology crisis in the province.

According to a statement issued by Mchunu’s spokesman‚ Ndabezinhle Sibiya‚ on Thursday‚ the meeting will also consider the South African Human Rights Commission report into the oncology crisis and state of healthcare services in KZN.

The report found that both provincial and national departments acted unlawfully and failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in the KZN province.