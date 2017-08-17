While SANDF member Zwelabantu Ngubeni had alleged that he had blacked out and woken up to find his hands around his girlfriend Zestah September’s neck‚ the Johannesburg High Court heard evidence that she suffered numerous stab wounds too‚ one of which measured 45cm.

On Thursday‚ the court convicted Ngubeni of murder‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ violating a corpse and illegal possession of a firearm.

Judge Leicester Adams on Thursday described the incident as “a disturbingly common practice; one of many evils which have plagued society almost on a daily basis”. Twenty-seven-year-old September’s charred remains were found in open veld in Lenasia on January 2‚ 2016.

Ngubeni‚ her live-in lover‚ had reported her missing‚ alleging that she had left with a friend in a red car on December 29‚ shortly after they had returned home from an outing with another couple.