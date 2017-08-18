Lawyers for property mogul Jason Rohde said on Friday they want an urgent meeting with Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Dressed in a dark suit‚ white shirt and tie‚ Rohde appeared in the high court in Cape Town for the first time. He is charged with murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ and obstructing the administration of justice by making her death look like a suicide.

The prosecution and defence told the court it was imperative that a trial judge be appointed as soon as possible because there were issues in the case that only the presiding judge could deal with.

Rohde’s pretrial hearing was adjourned until September 22. His trial is scheduled to start on October 9.

The former Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty CEO was staying with Susan at Spier wine estate‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016 when she was found with the cord of a hair iron around her neck behind a locked bathroom door in the couple’s room.