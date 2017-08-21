It is understood that the man led detectives to a house in Rensburgdrift where they were confronted with an odour of death and more human remains.

Ward councillor Mthembeni Majola said that the community had been shaken after hearing about the macabre discovery by police and held a meeting on Monday morning.

“There was a community meeting because I wanted to find out their position on this and the extent of the involvement of the accused. They came from our ranks. Their families confessed that they knew about the killings‚” he said.

He said that people whose relatives had disappeared were now urged to come forward.

“It cannot only be one body. When the police were following this matter they discovered eight ears in a pot where one man was staying. That means there is much more to this‚” Majola said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that the four were remanded in custody.

“The four will appear again next week when they are expected to apply for bail‚” she said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the task at hand centred on identifying the mortal remains found at the crime scenes.

“An appeal is made to the members of the community in and around the Estcourt area who have their relatives missing‚ either reported or not reported‚ to please proceed to police station and they will get the directives from there‚” she said.