The head of Durban's parks and recreation department - who was suspended over a bungled conference in June - is back at his desk.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo was made the scapegoat for the failed two-day social cohesion conference‚ which was cancelled at the last minute on the morning it was due to begin - costing ratepayers R2.1-million.

Ngcobo was suspended just weeks after the fiasco‚ with his bosses at the metro saying he had failed to follow an instruction to cancel the event.

But Ngcobo went to court to fight his suspension‚ saying that he had received the instruction too late. The order only came in writing after the scheduled start time‚ an e-mail contained in his court papers showed.

According to Ngcobo's version of events‚ he was told of the decision to postpone on the eve of the June 16 public holiday long weekend. Payments to vendors and suppliers had already been made‚ and high-profile guests already invited‚ meaning that cancellations were not possible.