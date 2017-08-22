Durban parks boss back on the job after conference bungle
The head of Durban's parks and recreation department - who was suspended over a bungled conference in June - is back at his desk.
Thembinkosi Ngcobo was made the scapegoat for the failed two-day social cohesion conference‚ which was cancelled at the last minute on the morning it was due to begin - costing ratepayers R2.1-million.
Ngcobo was suspended just weeks after the fiasco‚ with his bosses at the metro saying he had failed to follow an instruction to cancel the event.
But Ngcobo went to court to fight his suspension‚ saying that he had received the instruction too late. The order only came in writing after the scheduled start time‚ an e-mail contained in his court papers showed.
According to Ngcobo's version of events‚ he was told of the decision to postpone on the eve of the June 16 public holiday long weekend. Payments to vendors and suppliers had already been made‚ and high-profile guests already invited‚ meaning that cancellations were not possible.
Ngcobo told TimesLIVE on Monday night that his suspension had been revoked.
"Charges withdrawn and I went back to work today [Monday]. We will go court tomorrow [Tuesday] for court order‚" he said via text message.
His battle against his bosses was due to take place on Tuesday in the Labour Court.
DA eThekwini caucus leader Zwakele Mncwango‚ who has backed Ngcobo in the saga‚ crowed about the latest development via WhatsApp on Monday.
"Now people are saying Zwakele was right. Yes‚ I maintained the fact that the decision by the eThekwini Mayor was irrational and unlawful to suspend the head of parks. Indeed‚ after a legal battle‚ the city has withdrawn all charges against him and unlawful suspension withdrawn‚" he said.
"The big question is‚ 'Should ratepayers be liable for money wasted on social cohesion conference cancellation and Legal costs arising from the case?'
"It's high time the mayor is held personally liable not use public funds."
The municipality was not immediately available for comment.
