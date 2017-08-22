The Minister of Police should be held vicariously liable for the actions of an on-duty police reservist who shot his girlfriend in the face because as a citizen‚ she had placed her trust in him.

This was an argument brought by Gavin Dugmore SC‚ who represented Elsa Booysen in her application before the Constitutional Court‚ in which she wants it to hold the Minister of Police vicariously liable for her boyfriend's actions.

"He didn’t cease to be a policemen and she didn’t cease to be a citizen‚" argued Dugmore.

Constable Johannes Mongo shot and wounded Booysen‚ in 2013. He then killed himself. Mongo‚ from Pearston in the Eastern Cape‚ worked night shift.

On the day of the incident‚ he was dropped off by a police vehicle while on duty to have dinner with Booysen. He ate dinner and without warning drew his firearm and shot Booysen in the face‚ and then himself. She survived.

Mongo‚ according to Dugmore‚ breached the trust Booysen had in him.