South Africa

Cops arrest four suspects linked to hijacking syndicate

23 August 2017 - 10:36 By Timeslive
Four suspects linked to a hijacking ring have been arrested. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock Images

Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metro police have arrested four suspects linked to a hijacking ring‚ officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests took place after Ekurhuleni metro police arrested a suspect in Brakendowns‚ Alberton‚ who led them to a house run by a syndicate in Johannesburg.

Authorities discovered fake documents worth about R10-million at the house and arrested three more suspects.

“The JMPD K-9 Unit and EMPD officers recovered fake cheques‚ identity documents‚ driving licenses‚ salary slips and various equipment to manufacture fraudulent documents worth approximately R10 million at the building located at the corner of Loveday and Anderson Street in the Inner City‚” the City of Johannesburg said in a statement.

“The suspects are also linked to a hijacking case where vehicles are smuggled over the South African border to Zimbabwe.”

