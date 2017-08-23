South Africa’s show chickens have something to crow about.

Last week‚ the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the dubbing of chickens contravenes the Animal Protection Act. Dubbing refers to removing - usually without anaesthetic - the comb‚ wattle and earlobe of the bird for show purposes‚ usually with a scalpel or a pair of scissors.

Jaco Pieterse‚ spokesperson for the NSPCA‚ said that the Animal Protection Act was very clear: removing a body part or disfiguring an animal constitutes maiming and is a criminal offence.

Dubbing of game birds was historically performed on breeds used for cockfights. Birds would grab one another by the wattles‚ combs and earlobes and cause extensive damage to one another.