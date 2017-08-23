Lots to crow about for SA's show chickens
South Africa’s show chickens have something to crow about.
Last week‚ the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the dubbing of chickens contravenes the Animal Protection Act. Dubbing refers to removing - usually without anaesthetic - the comb‚ wattle and earlobe of the bird for show purposes‚ usually with a scalpel or a pair of scissors.
Jaco Pieterse‚ spokesperson for the NSPCA‚ said that the Animal Protection Act was very clear: removing a body part or disfiguring an animal constitutes maiming and is a criminal offence.
Dubbing of game birds was historically performed on breeds used for cockfights. Birds would grab one another by the wattles‚ combs and earlobes and cause extensive damage to one another.
“Cockfighting is illegal in South Africa‚ so that reason does not apply‚" said Pieterse.
Other proponents of dubbing say that frost bite can cause damage if the bird is not dubbed.
“Only a small minority of breeds are dubbed so what about frostbite in all the others?" he questioned. “The argument is not logical. The only reason for dubbing is appearance."
He added that the NSPCA “stumbled” across the practice a number of years ago.
“After discussion with the Southern African Show Poultry Organisation it was agreed that they change their show rules.”
There are 10 regional clubs and five specialised clubs around the country under the auspices of the SASPO. An average of 25 shows take place annually. The association agreed that any bird dubbed in 2015 or later would be disqualified from being exhibited at shows.
“The ruling did not affect the poultry show industry. There are 250 breeds of poultry and only four of these - Old English‚ Belgian‚ Indian and Modern Game breeds of poultry – are commonly dubbed for show purposes‚" said Pieterse.
One club however‚ the Eastern Cape Poultry Club‚ took the NSPCA to the South Gauteng High Court and applied for a declaratory order stating that dubbing does not contravene the Animal Protection Act.
Judge Willem van der Linde dismissed the case with costs.
SASPO chairman Albert Lingenfelder said he was unable to comment.
“The matter is still with our lawyers. At this stage it is sub judice. I will be able to comment in about a week’s time‚” he said.
Louise van der Merwe‚ South African representative for Compassion in World Farming‚ applauded the judgment.
“I appeal for a similar ruling in regard to the debeaking annually of some 24 million chicks that are destined to become laying hens crammed into battery cages around the country. Debeaking is a mutilation that maims the hens for life and it is a practice that is supported by every supermarket that continues to stock battery eggs‚" she said.
Pieterse said that the NSPCA was working towards phasing out debeaking as well as toe clipping in the intensive farming of ostriches.
“We phased out sow crates in piggeries and prosecute farmers who still utilise this practice. It’s a challenge. We can only tackle so many industries at a time.”
