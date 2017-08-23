Thousands of women have called for better safety in taxis and made their inputs to a draft National SafeTaxis Charter to improve public transport for females.

The National SafeTaxis Charter consultation process was started after a spate of rapes and robberies of women in taxis reported in Gauteng between March and April.

“Through this process we were able to gather submissions for the National SafeTaxis Charter for Women. We had over 2‚000 people who participated with over 100 ideas generated‚” said advocacy manager Matokgo Makutoane during the draft charter presentation at the Soul City Institute for Social Justice media briefing in Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday.

Soul City said the process included public dialogues‚ stakeholder engagements and submissions through Amandlamobi.