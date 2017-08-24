South Africa

Power outage stalls train traffic in Cape Town

24 August 2017 - 08:17 By Aron Hyman
Metrorail trains. Passenger trains in Cape Town were delayed by a power outage at the Metrorail control centre on Thursday morning. File picture
Image: Antonio Muchave

Passenger trains in Cape Town were delayed by a power outage at the Metrorail control centre on Thursday morning.

Metrorail and Transnet technicians managed to restore power at the ageing control centre but Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said train traffic was still backed up.

Metrorail posted on social media that because of the outage they could not automatically monitor train traffic and that updates could not be provided as usual.

"(The control centre) is an old building belonging to Transnet‚ it's on their property‚ so there are power problems from time to time‚ but we have back-up generators‚" said Scott.

"The power is back but it will still affect the lines.

"It's like the control tower at the airport. If the power suddenly went down‚ it takes time for the generator to kick in and it affects the systems which our personnel use to tell people where the trains are.

