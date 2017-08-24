Six of 20 Joburg escapees re-arrested

Police on Thursday re-arrested six of 20 people who had fled from police custody after a brazen gun fight with officers. They were being transported from the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to the local prison‚ known as Sun City.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the suspects were re-apprehended following tip-offs to the police after their pictures were circulated in the media on Wednesday afternoon.

"They were all arrested in Gauteng‚" said Dlamini.