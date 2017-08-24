Six of 20 Joburg escapees re-arrested
Police on Thursday re-arrested six of 20 people who had fled from police custody after a brazen gun fight with officers. They were being transported from the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to the local prison‚ known as Sun City.
The incident happened on Wednesday.
Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the suspects were re-apprehended following tip-offs to the police after their pictures were circulated in the media on Wednesday afternoon.
"They were all arrested in Gauteng‚" said Dlamini.
It was understood that the truck transporting the prisoners was suddenly ambushed by an armed gang of a men as it travelled on the Pat Mbatha Road near Southdale - a secluded road - meant for use by government officials and Rea Vaya buses.
Police claimed the men were armed with large rifles.
A truck door lock was broken before the prisoners escaped.
Two of them were alleged to have been bundled into a getaway vehicle while the others scattered.
Meanwhile the six suspects were to face further charges of escaping from custody.
They would appear in court soon‚ said Dlamini.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP