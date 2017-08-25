Eight officials in the City of Joburg's group finance department were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in issuing fraudulent refunds on properties.

Out of the 8 officials arrested on Friday‚ seven were arrested at the group finance offices in Braamfontein‚ following a combined operation by the city's investigations unit and the Hawks.

Lucky Sindane‚ spokesman for group forensic and investigations services‚ said warrants were also issued for five employees who are on leave‚ and one who has resigned.

The 14 officials implicated affected about 80% of all the staff in the refunds unit‚ Sindane said.