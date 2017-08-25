Eight Joburg officials arrested for fraud
Eight officials in the City of Joburg's group finance department were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in issuing fraudulent refunds on properties.
Out of the 8 officials arrested on Friday‚ seven were arrested at the group finance offices in Braamfontein‚ following a combined operation by the city's investigations unit and the Hawks.
Lucky Sindane‚ spokesman for group forensic and investigations services‚ said warrants were also issued for five employees who are on leave‚ and one who has resigned.
The 14 officials implicated affected about 80% of all the staff in the refunds unit‚ Sindane said.
Three members of the public were also involved in the matter and will be arrested‚ Sindane said.
He said the fraudulent returns involved totalled so R2.5 million so far‚ and that the number was expected to rise.
Sindane said it is alleged that the officials implicated were colluding with certain companies around refunds owed by the city.
The inflated money would then be paid into the property owner or company's bank account‚ from where the money would be shared.
Sindane said this has been going on for more than five years‚ but that they were only alerted this year‚ following the arrest of another official who was allegedly devaluing property.
