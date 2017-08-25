South Africa

Former Free State health employee arrested over R7‚8 million fraud

25 August 2017 - 13:00 By Timeslive
A former Free State health department employee has been arrested for 194 charges of fraud‚ money laundering‚ forgery and uttering. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Hawks have arrested a former Free State health department employee for 194 charges of fraud‚ money laundering‚ forgery and uttering.

In a statement released on Friday the Hawks said the 48-year-old suspect worked in a psychiatric hospital in the province.

The employee was attached to the Supply Chain Management division.

“It is alleged that the suspect defrauded the Department of R7.8 million through submission of fraudulent procurement applications between 2013 until 2015. He resigned from the Department in April 2016 after hearing that there was an investigation instituted against him‚” the Hawks said.

The man was arrested in the North West province on Thursday and is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court on Friday.

Police said they expected to make more arrests.

