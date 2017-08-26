The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has expressed concern over five miners who are trapped underground at Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu operations in Carletonville on the West Rand and says it will provide support where necessary.

The five miners were trapped on Friday morning after a tremor caused sections of the gold mine to collapse.

AMCU applauded Harmony management for stopping all operations at the mine.

“According to management the families of the trapped mineworkers have been notified‚ and necessary arrangements have been made. AMCU will monitor the rescue operation while being on site to provide support where necessary.

“AMCU will for now focus all attention on the rescue efforts. Once the workers have been rescued and the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has concluded its enquiry‚ AMCU will interrogate the reports and comment on the causes of and solutions to the problems which led to this incident‚” the trade union said.

It said that mining was very unsafe and that mineworkers risked life and limb daily to put bread on the table for their families.

“AMCU regional and branch leadership as well as its National Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) Coordinator have been dispatched by the AMCU President and they have been on site since yesterday.

“The issue of health and safety in mining has always been a burning issue and AMCU is on record campaigning in this regard. Earlier the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) denied AMCU’s Section 77 application to address the issue of health and safety failures in mining. However‚ this was denied without proper reasons being given. Still‚ these safety failures occur on a regular basis‚” AMCU said.