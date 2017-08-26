Four injured as vehicle collides with train

Four people were injured when their vehicle collided with a train in Tarlton near Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found that the occupants sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

She said the ER24 Oneplan helicopter had transported a woman to Lenmed Randfontein for further medical care.

“The other patients were transported by ER24 and another medical service on scene to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident weren’t clear to our paramedics but Metrorail and the SAPS were on scene for further investigations.”