South Africa

Four injured as vehicle collides with train

26 August 2017 - 15:32 By Timeslive
A bakkie collided with a train in Tarlton near Krugersdorp.
A bakkie collided with a train in Tarlton near Krugersdorp.
Image: ER 24 via Facebook

Four people were injured when their vehicle collided with a train in Tarlton near Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found that the occupants sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

She said the ER24 Oneplan helicopter had transported a woman to Lenmed Randfontein for further medical care.

“The other patients were transported by ER24 and another medical service on scene to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident weren’t clear to our paramedics but Metrorail and the SAPS were on scene for further investigations.”

Most read

  1. Blood flows before vital match between Cape Town rugby rivals Rugby
  2. AMCU concerned over trapped Harmony gold miners South Africa
  3. One killed‚ several injured in multiple vehicle collision South Africa
  4. ‘God wasn't the one who overloaded the taxi’‚ says transport MEC at mass funeral South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

The Conor Mcgregor Song (Official Video)
Game of Thrones RECAP !!
X