STOLEN: Listen to the full podcast behind the #GuptaEmails

We take you behind the roughly 100 stories we have published so far and talk to the Sunday Times and The Times journalists who have been tucked away in our #GuptaEmails war room.

With this leak, there is no shortage of documentation that not only directly implicates the president but also uncovers a vast web of influence and state capture spanning numerous political and business personalities in what many are starting to consider a matter of fact rather than an overblown, exaggerated problem.

Episode 1: The Times editor Andrew Trench and deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi explain some of the initial steps they took to verify the emails and decide on a strategy to deal with such a mass of information.