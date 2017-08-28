South Africa

STOLEN: Listen to the full podcast behind the #GuptaEmails

Listen to all three parts that take you inside our newsroom as our journalists and editors grapple with the leaked emails and keep the story fresh

28 August 2017 - 09:44 By Scott Peter Smith
President Jacob Zuma
Image: GALLO IMAGES

The treasure trove of leaked Gupta emails contains at least 200,000 documents. Our journalists estimate they will still write stories on these for months to come, if not years.


Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails

We take you behind the roughly 100 stories we have published so far and talk to the Sunday Times and The Times journalists who have been tucked away in our #GuptaEmails war room.

With this leak, there is no shortage of documentation that not only directly implicates the president but also uncovers a vast web of influence and state capture spanning numerous political and business personalities in what many are starting to consider a matter of fact rather than an overblown, exaggerated problem.

Episode 1: The Times editor Andrew Trench and deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi explain some of the initial steps they took to verify the emails and decide on a strategy to deal with such a mass of information.

Episode 2: Our journalists share their concerns and fears that despite all their hard work to uncover proof of political influence, tax evasion and corruption, those who have been implicated might still get away with it.

Episode 3: Go behind the scenes as our journalists work the #GuptaEmails story. We talk to senior investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika and deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi.

Anchored by Jonathan Ancer

Produced and edited by Scott Peter Smith

Brought to you by MultimediaLIVE.

