How not to get murdered

"If I want to become a painter, I'm not going to learn to paint on the computer; I'm going to paint on a canvas."

Herman Mostert, 22, is not talking about painting. He's talking about your body entering a primal state in which you either fight or flee.

He grew up on a farm close to Cullinan, Pretoria. He did a 14-day training course under the tutelage of Idan Abolnik on how to defend himself if attacked on his farm.

Abolnik said: "Fear, panic, tunnel vision, shock - we all are going to have it. What I teach is not to freeze, to understand what you are dealing with, to see the opportunity for survival."