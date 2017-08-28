Six members of the Black First Land First Student Movement were arrested after an anti-racism protest at Durban’s George Campbell School of Technology soured on Monday.

This followed a week of turmoil at the school after learners spoke out against what they called systemic racism. They complained that staff regularly called them offensive names.

This resulted in the suspension of two staff members and several pupils who were seen as protagonists in the protest‚ by the provincial department of education.

On Monday‚ tensions boiled over as BLF students and a group of learners tried to cajole other pupils into joining their protest outside the school property.

In response‚ teachers locked the gates‚ however protesters attempted to force open a gate into the school. A police source‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that BLF students had allegedly threatened to set a police officer on fire. The group was then arrested and detained.