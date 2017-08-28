Tumultuous day for some South African schools
Six members of the Black First Land First Student Movement were arrested after an anti-racism protest at Durban’s George Campbell School of Technology soured on Monday.
This followed a week of turmoil at the school after learners spoke out against what they called systemic racism. They complained that staff regularly called them offensive names.
This resulted in the suspension of two staff members and several pupils who were seen as protagonists in the protest‚ by the provincial department of education.
On Monday‚ tensions boiled over as BLF students and a group of learners tried to cajole other pupils into joining their protest outside the school property.
In response‚ teachers locked the gates‚ however protesters attempted to force open a gate into the school. A police source‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that BLF students had allegedly threatened to set a police officer on fire. The group was then arrested and detained.
Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that teaching at the school continued‚ despite disruptions.
In a separate incident‚ the deputy principal of a school in Umlazi near Durban was suspended pending an investigation on Monday after video footage of her caning a pupil went viral at the weekend.
In the video‚ the Okumhlophe Secondary School teacher is seen caning a female pupil who screams in pain.
KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the suspension of the teacher came as part of a greater crackdown on the practice of corporal punishment.
Meanwhile so-called “fashionistas” at the Hoërskool Pretoria-Wes who continued their call for tight fitting school trousers were sent home on Monday to change.
Pupils disrupted classes on Friday when they demanded that tight-fitting pants be incorporated into the school uniform.
They distributed a flyer saying: “We are going to wear our skinny pants daily‚ until they allow us to. PS No teachers involved.”
According to chair of the school governing body (SGB) Brian Zyster around 5% of the 900 pupils were involved in the protest and the majority of protestors are in grade 10.
Zyster said the SGB would consider changing the dress code if pupils followed the correct procedure.
“If our school wants to look the hippest of them all and it makes the school feel good‚ then fine.”
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the officials confirmed the protest emanated from two unruly learners. He said they were suspended for seven days and their suspension lapsed on Thursday.
On a happier note‚ the Russell High School and others held a happiness day on Monday outside the Pietermaritzburg City hall.
Jenny Garnett‚ a drama teacher at Russell High School‚ said they wanted to “show people there is positivity still in the city”.
“Giving happiness‚ you get so much happiness from doing that”.
St. Nicholas Diocesan School‚ Maritzburg College‚ Alexandra High School and Heritage Academy were also invited.
Ayesha Sayed was on her way to do shopping‚ but stopped.
“I love listening to music and I love everyone to be happy. I wish it could always be like this every day forever and ever.”
