Cash for seats probe continues at UKZN

The alleged masterminds of a cash-for-places to study medicine and other courses scam at the University of KwaZulu-Natal could face racketeering charges.

Varsha Bhatt and her husband Hiteshkumar‚ owners of the Little Gujarat eatery‚ as well as school teacher Preshni Hiramun‚ appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The trio were caught by the Hawks in May. They allegedly negotiated bribes and liaised with university staff to enrol prospective students who did not meet the minimum requirements for admission.