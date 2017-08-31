Cash for seats probe continues at UKZN
The alleged masterminds of a cash-for-places to study medicine and other courses scam at the University of KwaZulu-Natal could face racketeering charges.
Varsha Bhatt and her husband Hiteshkumar‚ owners of the Little Gujarat eatery‚ as well as school teacher Preshni Hiramun‚ appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The trio were caught by the Hawks in May. They allegedly negotiated bribes and liaised with university staff to enrol prospective students who did not meet the minimum requirements for admission.
The price of a seat at medical school was allegedly in the region of R500‚000.
State prosecutor Attie Truter said that a further six months was required to complete the investigation into the scam.
“The reason we are requesting a long adjournment is because of the nature of this case and the volume of the evidence involved.”
He added that a forensic investigation undertaken by the university‚ running alongside the police investigation‚ had preceded and continued after their arrest.
Racketeering charges‚ under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act‚ are aimed at combating organised crime.
“The challenge for the state is to go through the investigation report compiled by UKZN which is both a costly and time consuming exercise. This matter could go to the high court because of the potential for racketeering charges.” Truter said that their probe revealed that the scam extends to other institutions of higher learning across the country.
During the appearance‚ the Bhatts and Hiramun applied to have their bail conditions relaxed.
The couple have now been granted permission to fetch and drop off their children at UKZN campuses‚ as well as leave the province of KZN.
Hiteshkumar Bhatt will be allowed to travel to India if he provides the state with a detailed itinerary and flight arrangements.
