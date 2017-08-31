Axed SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the current board at the public broadcaster should be held to account because it has “turned the SABC backwards”.

“As a new board‚ I don’t think [it] is capable to turn the SABC around because actually they have turned the SABC backwards.

“In this case‚ I don’t see any vision; I don’t see any strategy to bail out the SABC. What I see is people who are like children... waiting for father Christmas to come. There is no strategy since the new board arrived.