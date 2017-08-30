Makhathini prepared to resign from Ngema-Zuma foundation if appointed to SABC board

The chairperson of first lady Bongi Ngema-Zuma’s foundation will consider resigning from the organisation to avoid a conflict of interest‚ should he be appointed to the SABC board.

Aspirant SABC board member Bongumusa Makhathini was grilled on his relationship with President Jacob Zuma and his wife Ngema-Zuma on Wednesday during interviews for the SABC board.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation focusing on diabetes awareness.

He was one of 11 candidates interviewed for vacant seats on the SABC board.

DA MP Gavin Davis had asked Makhathini whether he would be prepared to resign from the foundation should he make it to the board.

“Is this not a conflict of interest given the patron of that organisation’s proximity to the president‚ and would you prepared to resign from the board of the Bongi Ngema-Zuma foundation if appointed to the SABC board?” asked Davis.