South Africa

Parents of Pretoria-Wes pupils show who wears the pants

01 September 2017 - 10:14 By Naledi Shange
A Hoërskool Pretoria-Wes student wears standard school pants.
Image: Supplied

It is actually the parents who really wear the pants at Hoërskool Pretoria-Wes after an “overwhelming majority” of them voted for the school to keep baggy pants as part of the official school uniform.

“I can confirm that we had a parents meeting yesterday evening. All I can say is that an overwhelming majority of the parents voted for us to keep the dress code stipulated in the code of conduct‚” said Brian Zyster‚ head of the school governing body on Friday.

“We actually had no objections to this … This means there will be no change to the uniform‚” he said.

Last week a handful of pupils revolted‚ disrupting classes as they demanded a wardrobe change‚ stating that their unfashionable grey school trousers were too baggy.

The fashion-savvy pupils who arrived at school in their skinny pants on Monday were sent back home to change.

“They could come back and continue with their learning [once they had changed]‚” Zyster told TimesLIVE at the time.

The school stood its ground‚ saying it would not tolerate any “fashionista” hairstyles and pants.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi intervened‚ with his officials visiting the school.

At the time‚ Lesufi said it was “unfortunate and disappointing” that learners were being distracted by petty issues which should not be a priority. 

