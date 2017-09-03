A Durban man is on the warpath to ensure that he gets justice for his wife‚ who was severely injured when a man seemingly deliberately drove into her last Sunday.

Grant Christianson told TimesLIVE on Friday morning that he was driving along Durban’s beachfront when the driver of a BMW tried to overtake him on the single-land road. But the man had to slam on brakes and swerve back behind him to avoid a head-on collision with oncoming traffic. In that process‚ he hit the back left side of Christianson’s Corolla.

“Every thing happened so quickly and spiralled out of control‚” Christianson said.

While still driving‚ the former attorney – who is now a legal advisor at an IT firm – started recording on his cellphone.

“I drove to the end of the road. I stopped and got out and said to him that he should follow to a police station. My wife‚ Kim‚ was also videoing. She got out of her side of the car [and] he held up his hat trying to cover his face‚” said Christianson.