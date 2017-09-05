Two teachers from the Bothithong High School in the Northern Cape arrested for sexual crimes were on Tuesday expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail.

This would be the second appearance for the 53-year-old and his 35-year-old colleague since their arrest on Friday.

Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the one teacher faced a charge of sexual assault of a 15-year-old pupil while the other faced a charge of attempted rape of an 18-year-old.

Reports surfaced last week that the school had in the last few years seen a spike in the number of learners falling pregnant‚ with others alleging that their teachers had fathered the children.

At the time‚ the Northern Cape education department said it was probing the allegations and had since placed the suspected teachers on suspension.

“Unless others come forward‚ these are the only charges against them‚” said Ramatseba.

The education department could not be immediately reached for comment on the progress on their investigation.