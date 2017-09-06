A chef has achieved his dream of raising R15‚000 for a paediatric orthopaedic hospital in Cape Town - all he had to do was walk 429km for it.

Mitchel Bloem‚ from George‚ is just a day away from completing the gruelling walk between his home town and the Mother City.

With a day to spare the 23-year-old had not only reached R15‚000‚ he surpassed it by R71.30.

He is now left with only completing his walk to the Maitland Cottage Children’s Orthopaedic Hospital in Maitland.

According to his post on Backabuddy‚ a South African based crowd funding website‚ he heard about the hospital needing a new air conditioner for their cerebral palsy patients who are unable to regulate their own body temperature.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning‚ Bloem said he was overwhelmed at the support.