No amount of money will ever be enough to compensate the families of those who lost their loved ones and survivors of the 1992 Bhisho massacre.

This was said by Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle during the 25th commemoration of the massacre at King William's Town and Bhisho today.

However‚ survivors and families of those who died continue to express unhappiness over the government's treatment of them‚ saying it was not enough as some did not have houses and job.

Masualle said his government was trying hard to give preferential treatment on the affected families in government-sponsored student bursaries and job opportunities.

"We are working together with the families to help but it may never be enough. We also should not isolate them from the rest of the society we serve but we have got to be close to them for their special circumstances‚" said Masualle.