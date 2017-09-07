South Africa

Survivors of Bhisho massacre unhappy with lack of government help

07 September 2017 - 15:30 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Premier Phumulo Masualle at the Bhisho Massacre Memorial with families who lost their loved ones during the tragedy.
Premier Phumulo Masualle at the Bhisho Massacre Memorial with families who lost their loved ones during the tragedy.
Image: ZINGISA MVUMVU

No amount of money will ever be enough to compensate the families of those who lost their loved ones and survivors of the 1992 Bhisho massacre.

This was said by Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle during the 25th commemoration of the massacre at King William's Town and Bhisho today.

However‚ survivors and families of those who died continue to express unhappiness over the government's treatment of them‚ saying it was not enough as some did not have houses and job.

Masualle said his government was trying hard to give preferential treatment on the affected families in government-sponsored student bursaries and job opportunities.

"We are working together with the families to help but it may never be enough. We also should not isolate them from the rest of the society we serve but we have got to be close to them for their special circumstances‚" said Masualle.

Marikana family gets R3.9m

The government has paid R3.9-million to a family that claimed loss of support as a result of a death in the 2012 Marikana massacre.
News
10 days ago

"This day is an important reminder to all of us that to be where we are there are many who lost their lives."

Families of the deceased and survivors are not happy.

Their appointed spokesperson Boyce Nqono said the jobs Masualle was talking about were temporary and therefore not sustainable.

He said: "Government is doing something for us in that we were absorbed through Public Works but those jobs come and go.

Outrage over Andile Mngxitama's holocaust tweets

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is appalled by a “demeaning and hurtful” holocaust tweet purportedly made by Black First Land ...
News
14 days ago

We need sustainable assistance because some of us who survived gunshots have got to get medical attention time and again and some do not have houses. That is the assistance we want to see from our government but we appreciate that they are trying."

- DispatchLIVE

Most read

  1. Stop idolising criminals‚ Mbalula tells Umlazi residents South Africa
  2. It's war: deputy police minister speaks out on Cape gangs South Africa
  3. Two men arrested for producing fraudulent vehicle documents News
  4. Life imprisonment for throat-slitting trio South Africa
  5. Bus drivers to be targeted ahead of Reed Dance South Africa

Latest Videos

Crooked cops must go to jail, says deputy minister of police
'God forgives' - Paarl road rage incident resolved with feet washing
X