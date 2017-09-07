WATCH | Sandton streets resemble war zone after attack on Uber drivers

Sandton city streets resembled a war zone on Thursday evening as Uber taxi drivers embarked on a rampage to avenge an attack on two of their drivers‚ whose vehicles were petrol-bombed.

Police blocked off roads in Sandton outside the Gautrain station as they tried to contain a feud between metered taxi drivers and Uber taxi drivers.

This follows the petrol bombing of two Uber cars outside the Gautrain station on Thursday evening‚ allegedly by metered taxi drivers.

One meter taxi was also on fire.

The area was a no-go zone as people believed to be taxi drivers were openly carrying guns and petrol bombs. Hotels also called in extra security as Uber drivers went to the Gautrain station and nearby hotels in search of metered taxi drivers.