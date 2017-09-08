The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union wants the University of Johannesburg to lay criminal charges against the UJ council chairperson and a deputy vice-chancellor for allegedly embezzling R25 million.

The union complained that the allegations against Professor Roy Marcus and deputy vice-chancellor of finance Jaco van Schoor had barely received any attention.

Marcus and Van Schoor have‚ however‚ been suspended from UJ and an investigation is being conducted.

In July IOL reported: “At the centre of the allegations is that Marcus and Van Schoor used UJ companies to personally benefit from some contracts for the installation of solar geysers.”

Nehawu spokesman Khaya Xaba said the union was astounded by the difference in the way the UJ two and a Walter Sisulu University student‚ who mistakenly received R14 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme‚ were handled.