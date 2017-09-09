Investigations into state capture must be prioritised and businesses found to be involved must be penalised‚ and individuals found to be guilty must be prosecuted‚ Future South Africa says.

It said in a statement on Saturday that those who have sought to corrupt the country’s democracy cannot be allowed to get off scot-free.

FutureSA welcomed the decision by the Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) to suspend all co-branded activities with auditing firm KPMG.

The decision will see IoDSA temporarily suspend activities involving KPMG’s sponsorship of its golf day and KPMG’s involvement in the Audit Committee Forum‚ pending further investigation. The investigation will be conducted by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

This announcement comes in the wake of the #GuptaLeaks exposé revealing that KPMG failed to pick up that funds from the Free State government meant for a dairy farm project largely paid for the R30-million Gupta wedding‚ that caused an uproar after the family used the Waterkloof airbase for guests to land.