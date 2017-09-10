South Africa

Man arrested for murder of Aviwe Jam Jam

10 September 2017 - 17:01 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam‚ Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man had been arrested in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday just after he had appeared on a charge of attempted murder in another case.

She said the arrest was the result of a thorough and protracted investigation into the murder of mother of one Aviwe Jam Jam‚ 26‚ whose body was found at the Vygieskraal Stadium near Athlone on July 29.

She had been beaten to death.

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court on September 20 on a charge of murder.

“Protecting vulnerable groups remains a top priority of SAPS‚” said Rwexana.

 

