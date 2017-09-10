The notorious tavern where Xolani Donyeli spent all his money on booze is now the mosque where he goes to worship.

The unemployed 38-year-old relocated from the Eastern Cape‚ hoping to find work in Cape Town.

“My brother lived in Khayelitsha and he told me that I should come live with him‚” said Donyeli. When he arrived‚ the tavern became his second home.

“I spent all my money in this tavern without sending a cent to my child‚” said Donyeli. It was a place of drunken brawls and excessive drinking.