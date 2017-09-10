On average 18 men take their own lives each day in SA

Kevin Sanders was forced to become the “man of the house” at 18‚ after his father suddenly took his own life.

There were no signs that Sanders’s father was going to commit suicide‚ because he never spoke about the troubles that plagued him.

Sanders - now 27 - is channelling his grief into trying to help South African men not go down the same road by speaking out about suicide as part of the Men’s Foundation of SA’s campaign - an NGO that creates awareness about health issues affecting men.

With Monday being World Suicide Awareness Day‚ the foundation has warned that South Africa is in crisis when it comes to suicide amongst men.

“South African has the eighth-highest suicide rate in the world. It’s a crisis when we’re losing the futures of 18 men daily in the country and we don’t talk about it or the public is now aware of it‚” said Garron Gsell‚ of the foundation.

Sanders said his father’s suicide had a huge impact on his family.

“My dad was the person I looked up to as my hero. I had just finished matric and started studying with a part-time job and had to fill his shoes in our family.